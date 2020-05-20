Coronavirus: Watford defender Mariappa confirms positive test result

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League announced six positive results from three clubs on Tuesday after 748 tests were carried out on players and staff at 19 of the top-flight teams.

Burnley confirmed that assistant Ian Woan had tested positive and Mariappa on Wednesday spoke of his surprise at finding out he has COVID-19.

"It's quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus," Mariappa told Telegraph Sport.

"If it wasn't for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I'd never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That's obviously quite a strange thought.

"I live with three of my children, who are five, nine and 11, and my partner and, obviously, now I'm a bit worried about them.

"They are all fine and are not showing any symptoms, but you can't help but think about it and keep your distance once you know you've tested positive."

Those who tested positive will self-isolate for seven days.