Coronavirus: Stiepermann back for Norwich City after COVID-19 positive test

Getty Images

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann has been cleared to return to training by the Premier League after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stiepermann was informed of a positive result on Friday and immediately self-isolated.

The 29-year-old, who has remained asymptomatic throughout the process, has since taken two further tests, both of which returned negative results.

Norwich are five points adrift at the bottom of the table and resume their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Friday.

