Coronavirus: Premier League confirms one positive case

The latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League has found one positive case.

A total of 1,541 players and staff from clubs were involved in the ninth round, staged across Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The league announced on Thursday that one person tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The English top flight returned behind closed doors in the gap between those tests being carried out and the results being released, with two games taking place on Wednesday.

After Aston Villa's 0-0 draw with Sheffield United, in which the visitors were controversially denied a clear goal at Villa Park, Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 at home.

Since the first batch of testing between May 17 and 18, which yielded six positive tests from a sample size of 748, the highest return was four from round three, which was held across May 25 and 26.