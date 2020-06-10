Coronavirus: Premier League confirms one new positive case

The Premier League has confirmed one new positive case for coronavirus from its latest round of testing.

Over Monday June 8 and Tuesday June 9, there were 1,213 tests for COVID-19 conducted on players and club staff.

In the previous round, details of which were announced on Saturday, there were no new cases.

Since the first batch of results between May 17 and 18, which yielded six positive tests from a sample size of 748, the highest return was four from round three over May 25 and 26.

A brief Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The Premier League is scheduled to restart next Wednesday, with Manchester City facing Arsenal and Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United.