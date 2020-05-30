Coronavirus: Premier League announces no new positives from latest tests

The Premier League has announced the fourth round of coronavirus testing revealed no further cases of COVID-19.

A total of 1,130 players and club staff were tested on Thursday and Friday as the competition gears towards a resumption amid the health pandemic, having been suspended since March.

Premier League clubs this week returned to contact training and top-flight action is provisionally scheduled to restart on June 17.

Four individuals returned positive results in the previous round of checks, taking the overall total to 12 since the league started its testing programme.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," a Premier League statement read.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing."