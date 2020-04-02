Coronavirus: Norwich City players and coach pledge donation of over £200,000

Norwich City's squad, head coach Daniel Farke and executive committee will donate a percentage of their salaries to support people during the coronavirus crisis.

In total, over £200,000 will be donated, with Norwich also confirming the club's owners and directors have pledged to contribute.

Earlier this week, Norwich were one of a number of Premier League clubs to place non-playing staff on furlough, taking advantage of the UK government scheme in response to COVID-19 that will pay employees 80 per cent of their wages up to £2,500 per month.

The fund will be used to purchase and distribute food and essential toiletry packages for those in need in the Norfolk community, while some Norwich-based charities are also set to benefit.

Grant Hanley, Norwich's club captain, told the side's official website: "There are clearly a lot of complexities and discussions happening at this time, but right now this absolutely is the best thing we can do for our community.

"As a group of players, we wanted to stand up and do our bit. The lads have heard at first-hand stories and challenges that some of our supporters are currently facing. We need to make sure were reaching out and helping those who have been hit hard and are struggling at this time.

"It's clear the club are doing everything possible to help both staff, fans and the wider community at this challenging time, and we want to make sure we're also contributing."

The Premier League and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), along with representatives from the English Football League (EFL) and League Managers Association (LMA), are currently in discussions over player wages.

Professional football in England has been suspended until at least April 30, with the season able to be completed beyond June 1 if necessary.