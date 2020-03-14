Coronavirus: Mendy reveals negative test results for 'those around me'

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has thanked fans for their support and confirmed "those around me" have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Mendy was widely reported to be the City player who self-isolated as a precaution earlier this week, after a member of their family fell ill and was tested for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Saturday that confirmed he had been placed in quarantine, the France international shared an update and urged his followers to heed instructions given by the World Health Organization (WHO), who are seeking to minimise the spread of a virus that has led to over 5,000 deaths around the world.

"First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine," wrote Mendy.

"Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic.

"I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal."

It is not clear when City will return to competitive action, with the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid having been postponed and the Premier League also suspended until at least April 3.