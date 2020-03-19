Coronavirus: Man Utd continue to pay casual staff

Manchester United have pledged to support their casual workers even if the Premier League season is cancelled or matches are played behind closed doors.

No domestic football in England will be played until April 30 at the earliest, as the country – and world – continues its attempts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been over 230,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll close to 10,000 and football across Europe has been put on hold, with Euro 2020 having been postponed.

Leagues across the continent have vowed to attempt to finish their respective campaigns before June 30, though it remains to be seen when matches will be able to resume.

In the meantime, United have confirmed all of their casual workers will be paid as if matches were continuing as normal.

"United will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers, should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season," the club said in a statement issued on their official website.

"This goodwill gesture reflects the club's desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters."

There are four Premier League games set to be played at Old Trafford before the end of 2019-20.

Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, said: "We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford.

"We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season.

"We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters – and our colleagues – to Old Trafford as soon as possible."