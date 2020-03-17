Coronavirus: Man Utd cancel training return

Manchester United have cancelled Tuesday's training session following new advice from the UK government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had given the players the weekend off after Sunday's scheduled Premier League match against Tottenham was postponed.

The first team, including Paul Pogba, were due to return to United's Carrington training base on Tuesday.

However, the club has decided to change their plans after UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people against all unnecessary travel and social contact.

The government advice came after the UK's confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 1,543, with the number of deaths now at 55.

Pogba was due to take part in a team session for the first time since having surgery on a right ankle problem back in January.

The midfielder has been undergoing personal training with United coach Michael Carrick in a bid to recover his fitness, according to the Athletic.

The Premier League has been postponed until at least April 4, as have the Champions League and Europa League, meaning United's next scheduled match is the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in 18 days' time.

However, the planned resumption of the 2019-20 season is likely to be changed once UEFA announces its plans for Euro 2020, and the knock-on effects for club football, following Tuesday's meeting with national federations, the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPro.