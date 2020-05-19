Coronavirus: Burnley assistant Woan tests positive for COVID-19

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Teams in England's top flight were permitted to return to small group training on Tuesday as part of the initial phase of the league's 'Project Restart'.

In a statement, the Premier League reported six people from three clubs had returned positive tests out of 748 conducted under the medical provisions in place.

No details regarding the clubs or individuals involved were put forward by the Premier League "due to legal and operational requirements".

However, Burnley issued a statement later in the day to announce Sean Dyche's number two Woan had tested positive following a test on Sunday.

"The Burnley first team squad and playing staff were all tested last weekend, ahead of a return to training," the statement read.

"In line with strict Premier League requirements and following a positive test, Ian will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with a view to being tested again week commencing Monday, May 25.

"Ian is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home.

"He will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus.

"Everyone at Burnley Football Club sends their best wishes to Ian and his family.

"Burnley Football Club will continue to follow the first stage of the return to training protocol, while adhering to Premier League guidance in terms of testing all players and backroom staff twice per week."

The Premier League, like most major sporting competitions across the globe, has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision to suspend the competition was taken after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were both found to have contracted COVID-19.

The Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume action at the weekend, while Premier League clubs have voted to return to training in small groups without contact work from Tuesday, despite reports over conflicts of interest among the 20 teams on aspects to do with 'Project Restart'.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Monday there was flexibility on the June 12 target for fixtures to be played.