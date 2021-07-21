Colchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Son, Lucas & Alli on target in Nuno's first win

Tottenham claimed their first win under Nuno Espirito Santo as they beat Colchester United 3-0 in a friendly.

Held by Leyton Orient as they started their pre-season preparations last Saturday, Spurs offered a more encouraging display this time around.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a simple finish after Steven Bergwijn had been played through on goal.

Lucas Moura made it 2-0 with a near-post header from a corner three minutes later and Dele Alli helped his case for a larger role in 2021-22 having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho last season.

He bundled home Son's right-wing cross as Tottenham went 3-0 up in the 38th minute before lesser experienced members of Santo's squad were given a run out in the second half.

Tottenham travel to MK Dons for their next friendly next Wednesday.