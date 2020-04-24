Classic Comebacks - Newcastle Fightback Against Arsenal

Gareth Messenger

It has been over nine years since Newcastle United produced the greatest comeback in Premier League history. They were 4-0 down at home to Arsenal on 5 February 2011 and did not look like getting back into the match against the title hopefuls.

Things started badly for Alan Pardew’s side as Theo Walcott struck inside the first minute after Andrey Arshavin sent him through. Two minutes later, Johan Djourou headed in an Arshavin free-kick to double their advantage before Newcastle had got going.

Robin Van Persie added his first in the 10th minute when he guided his shot past Steven Harper. The striker then ghosted between two defenders to make it 4-0 just 26 minutes into the match.

It was a catastrophe at St James’ Park. This was happening at the worst possible time, as Newcastle had sold Andy Carroll to Liverpool in the week leading up to this. Where would the goals come from now? The game was gone. Or was it?

A rush of blood to the head of Abou Diaby sparked the revival. When the Gunners’ French midfielder was sent off for grabbing Joey Barton by the throat in the 50th minute, the complexion of the match changed. Those in attendance felt the pendulum violently swing. And, like another memorable Premier League moment, it had to involve Barton.

With 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Laurent Koscielny hauled down Leon Best. Penalty given. Barton converted. Best then quickly added a second when he lasered a shot past the despairing Wojciech Szczesny. 4-2. The atmosphere was deafening.

The entire city of Newcastle felt the vibrations from the more than 50-thousand-seater stadium. It couldn't happen, could it?

Oh, it could. Barton dispatched another penalty to reduce the deficit further, and with the clock ticking down it was left to midfield lieutenant Cheick Tiote to power home a stunning equaliser with his weaker foot, sparking pandemonium inside St James' Park.

The Magpies did something that no other Premier League club has done and won a point from a four-goal deficit.