Chilwell? Sancho? Zaha? Who might Chelsea sign in January?

Chelsea can press on with their January plans after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halved their transfer ban on Friday.

The Blues were barred by FIFA from registering new players for two successive windows in February, having been found guilty of breaching rules relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

However, CAS has reduced that ban to one window, which the Blues have already served, giving Frank Lampard the green light to make fresh acquisitions next month.

We take a look at who could be arriving at Stamford Bridge during the mid-season market.

BEN CHILWELL

Left-back would seem the obvious place to start for Lampard.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri have been deployed there this season, but the latter has been linked with a move to Juventus.

With Marcos Alonso out of favour and Azpilicueta now 30, Chelsea might want a younger option in line with the parts of their first team now thriving.

Leicester City's Chilwell, 22, fits the bill, although he would not come cheap. Valencia's Jose Gaya is another mooted target who would likely command a smaller fee.

JADON SANCHO

Willian and Pedro are both out of contract at the end of the season and they appear destined to depart.

Teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi will be expected to have a bigger role and Christian Pulisic has impressed in recent weeks, but Lampard would welcome more attacking firepower.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho's time in Germany seems close to ending and the Londoner might relish a return to the capital.

However, if Sancho is to depart over the next two windows, Chelsea will be in a long line of interested suitors.

WILFRIED ZAHA

A move away from Crystal Palace failed to materialise in the close-season window for Zaha.

The former Manchester United winger is undoubtedly talented and proven in the Premier League.

However, Zaha's situation is complicated by the fact he signed a five-year contract in 2018.

Arsenal and Everton were reportedly keen a few months before the demises of Unai Emery and Marco Silva, but Chelsea represent a more attractive option.

NATHAN AKE

Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma have been Lampard's preferred central-defensive partners, though the Blues have kept just three Premier League clean sheets in 2019-20.

Germany international Antonio Rudiger is due back soon but it is a former Blues defender who may be of interest in January.

It is believed Chelsea included a £40million buy-back clause in Ake's deal when he was sold to Bournemouth in 2017.

As was the case with Nemanja Matic, Ake has developed considerably during his time away from Stamford Bridge and could prove a relative bargain at his buy-back price.

MOUSSA DEMBELE

With 11 goals in 14 Premier League games, Tammy Abraham has shown he is capable of leading the line.

However, there are limited options behind him and they will be depleted further if Olivier Giroud, 33, leaves as expected.

Lyon striker Dembele, once of Fulham and Celtic, is thought to be of interest to the Blues.

The joint-top scorer in Ligue 1, Dembele is having a fine season. But would he be happy playing second fiddle to Abraham?