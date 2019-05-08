Chelsea's transfer ban partially upheld

Chelsea's transfer ban has been partially upheld by FIFA, which confirmed the Premier League club will not be able to sign senior players for the next two transfer windows.

A statement said Chelsea will be permitted to register minor players under the age of 16 during the period of the transfer ban, but the club could still opt to appeal against the decision.

Chelsea were sanctioned in relation to 29 cases where regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18 were breached.

The club quickly signalled an intention to appeal but were informed by FIFA the two-window ban would not be delayed while a further ruling was made - a move Chelsea were "astonished" by.