Chelsea vs Arsenal - How to Watch Online, Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream, Predicted Teams, Kick-OFF

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Watch Now!

Chelsea and Arsenal clash on Wednesday evening, in a highly anticipated London Derby, as ever you will be able to follow all of the action directly with beIN SPORTS.

Chelsea head into the contest in good form, fresh from a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final. The Blues will now take on Liverpool in the showpiece final in May; and will be looking for some measure of revenge for that defeat in the EFL Cup back in March.

Despite dramatically crashing out to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Chelsea bounced back in fine style thanks to composed finishes from academy players Mason Mount and Reuben Loftus-Cheek.

Despite being in third place, Thomas Tuchel’s side has not fully confirmed Champions League football for next season and will be eager to seal their spot as soon as possible before turning their attentions to Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

Having lost to Brentford and Real in recent weeks, Chelsea is facing the grim prospect of three consecutive defeats at home something that has not happened in 29 years.

In team news, Mateo Kovacic is out after picking up an ankle knock against Palace. N’golo Kante is expected to slot back into midfield. After causing Arsenal plenty of problems in the first game of the season, don’t be surprised if Tuchel turns to Romalu Lukaku to lead the line and revive his indifferent season in front of goal.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Mendy; James, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Channel – beIN SPORTS 2 EN

Kick-Off – 21:45

Online -Watch Now



As for Arsenal, their top-four ambitions have significantly stuttered after three frustrating defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton. The run of defeats has left the north London side in fifth place, three points behind rivals Tottenham with a game in hand.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side faces a tough trio of games starting with Chelsea and followed up with games against Manchester United and high-flying West Ham. You feel that these are the defining games of the season, and after such a poor run the Gunners will have to get out of their funk and pick up at least seven points to try and guarantee European football next season.

Central to Arsenal’s problems recently has been the lack of a competent striker. Club captain Alexander Lacazette has struggled in front of goal, which has drawn the ire of some sections of the Arsenal fan base whilst stand-in striker Eddie Ntekia failed to grab his opportunity when he was handed his first Premier League start in over a year against Southampton.

For now, Arsenal will have to go again and hope that both Manchester United and Tottenham will continue to slip up on their quest for Champions League football. One crumb of comfort for Mikel Arteta is that Arsenal are undefeated in their last two games at Stamford Bridge.

In team news, defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to return to training this week, although it looks likely that he will secure a starting place. Alexandre Lacazette had tested positive for COVID against Southampton and could be a doubt for the clash at Stamford Bridge. Arteta may look at playing Gabriel Martinelli in a more central role, something that fans have been crying out for in recent weeks.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

It promises to be an interesting encounter as Chelsea and Arsenal square off. Catch the action exclusively with beIN SPORTS.

