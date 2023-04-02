Chelsea sack Graham Potter

Chelsea has confirmed the departure of Graham Potter. In a brief statement, the club announced the firing of the former Brighton coach after just six months at Stamford Bridge.



"Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future"



Coach Bruno Saltor has been confirmed as the manager in the interim.



More to follow.