Chelsea players afraid of Hazard leaving – Emerson

Chelsea players are "afraid" Eden Hazard might leave the club at the end of the season with Real Madrid reportedly interested, according to his team-mate Emerson Palmieri.

Belgium international Hazard has been in excellent form this season for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and setting up another 11 in the Premier League.

Hazard has long-since been linked with a move to Madrid and the return of Zinedine Zidane as head coach has exacerbated rumours of a close-season move.

The diminutive forward has just over a year left on his contract and has previously claimed his mind is made up about where his future lies.

Although he has given few clues away, praising Maurizio Sarri's style of play while also suggesting he would like to play for Madrid, Emerson is quietly confident Hazard will remain at Stamford Bridge.

"He shows every day how important he is," Chelsea left-back Emerson told Sky Sports.

"Obviously, we have many players of quality in our team, but he is on another level and is one of the best in the world.

"I personally cannot see him leaving, but you never know in football. Like Chelsea fans, we are afraid that he might leave, I still believe that he will stay and we really want him to stay."