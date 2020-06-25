Carroll and Manquillo sign Newcastle deals, Longstaff agrees short-term extension

Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo have signed new deals with Newcastle United, while Matty Longstaff has agreed to a short-term extension.

Carroll has yet to score since re-joining his boyhood club prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, making 16 appearances in all competitions but only four starts in his second spell at St James' Park.

The striker, who left for Liverpool on deadline day in January 2011 and then moved on to West Ham, will remain at Newcastle for another year.

As for Manquillo, the Spanish full-back is now tied to the Premier League club until 2024 after penning a four-year contract, with manager Steve Bruce delighted to retain the duo.

"I'm delighted Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll have extended their contracts longer term," Bruce told the club's website.

"They have both made important contributions this season and I'm really pleased we can continue to call on them beyond the summer."

Longstaff's long-term future still remains unclear, however. The midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June but he has now signed on for the rest of the campaign.

Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose will be staying beyond this month too after their loan deals from Schalke and Tottenham respectively were extended.

Newcastle also confirmed they have an agreement in principle with Inter to keep Valentino Lazaro, who arrived on loan in January, but Rob Elliot, Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry will all be leaving when their contracts expire.