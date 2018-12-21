Cardiff boss Warnock backs Solskjaer for permanent Man United job

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "absolutely" stands a chance of landing the Manchester United job on a full-time basis after replacing Jose Mourinho in an interim capacity.

Solskjaer begins his United reign away to Cardiff – whom he coached in 2014 – on Saturday at the end of a hectic week at the Old Trafford club.

Mourinho was dismissed on Tuesday, two days after a 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool, leaving United 19 points behind the Premier League pacesetters.

United have borrowed Solskjaer from Norwegian club Molde until the end of the campaign, with the view to conducting a thorough recruitment process for Mourinho's long-term successor in the meantime.

Although it is assumed United's decision to hire an interim manager is due to their ideal target – reportedly Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham – still having a job, Warnock thinks Solskjaer has a chance.

When asked in his pre-match news conference if he thinks Solskjaer could get the job long-term, Warnock told reporters: "Absolutely. If he has a good run, they'll be tempted.

"He's got some great players there. I bet he's glad he's going into their dressing room tomorrow!

"It needed someone who's been there. He's a hero there, a legend. I thought Steve Bruce might have got a shout or Ryan Giggs, but he [Solskjaer] is a nice lad. He'll hold the fort."