Burnley 1-0 Watford: Rodriguez grabs winner at Turf Moor

Burnley bounced back from their mauling at the hands of Manchester City with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Watford on Thursday.

Sean Dyche's depleted side were thrashed 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in their first outing since the coronavirus pandemic forced a suspension to the Premier League season.

However, they picked up three points on their return to action at Turf Moor thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Jay Rodriguez, who dived to reach Dwight McNeil's cross and flick a header beyond visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Watford had seen a headed effort from Troy Deeney cleared off the line with the game still scoreless but, having pegged back Leicester City to draw 1-1 at the weekend, were unable to summon up a late leveller on this occasion.

The defeat means the Hornets remain 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone. Burnley, meanwhile, are 11th.

