Bruno Fernandes is 'what you pray for' as a new signing, says Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs

Bruno Fernandes is "what you pray for" from a new signing, according to Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

Giggs, a 13-time Premier League winner at Old Trafford, has been happy with the quality and character of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's additions in the transfer market.

He has been particularly impressed by Portugal international Fernandes, who arrived from Sporting CP in January and helped United to an 11-match unbeaten run prior to the coronavirus crisis halting the season.

"Fernandes coming in has given everyone a lift, it's an exciting end to the season," said Giggs, per Sky Sports, as United prepare to return to action with a match at Tottenham on June 19.

"It's early doors to be talking about the players who have come in and made an impact [such as Eric Cantona] but certainly he's off to a great start.

"He's made players around him better and has just fitted in straight away. That's always what you pray for when a new signing comes in.

"He looks a good guy as well, he wants to play for the club. He's exciting, when he receives the ball he will try things, if something doesn't come off he will try it again, he's brilliant to watch.

"He's given everyone a lift, the players around him, the staff, the fans. A really positive start but a long way to go yet."

United hope Fernandes will be able to form a midfield partnership with Paul Pogba, who is set to return to action in a season that has been heavily disrupted by injuries.

"Whether or not they will gel, you can't answer that question until the play together," said Giggs.

"Good players should be able to play with good players but we'll have to wait and see. They both have lots of quality, it's about if they can complement each other now."

Giggs was also pleased to see Odion Ighalo's loan spell from Shanghai Shenhua extended until January 2021, adding: "He gives you something extra off the bench when he's not starting.

"Centre forwards always want to score goals, he's done that everywhere he has gone. It's positive that he is able to stay because he has done well. He makes an impact when he's on the pitch.

"Ole's signings have been good, not only as players but they are good people."