Bruce on Spurs' penalty dismay: Harsh decisions are ruining spectacle of football

Steve Bruce called for managers to collectively demand action over decisions that are "ruining the spectacle" of football after his Newcastle United team benefited from a controversial penalty in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

The Magpies were a distant second best at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and had not managed a shot on target before Eric Dier was harshly adjudged to have handled Andy Carroll's downward header in the box deep into stoppage time.

Referee Peter Bankes' decision to give the spot-kick after checking the monitor allowed Callum Wilson to convert the leveller from 12 yards, with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho storming off down the tunnel before the final whistle.

It is the latest in a spate of marginal calls deemed by many to be damaging the enjoyment value of the game, particularly in relation to the handball law, with Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson having spoken out after his side were penalised for a similar incident in Saturday's loss to Everton.

And Bruce, whose side have now scored three goals from three shots on target in the Premier League this season, understands that anger after seeing Wilson coolly cancel out Lucas Moura's opener.

"I can understand why Spurs will go berserk and Roy Hodgson reacted like he did," Bruce told Sky Sports.

"It is a total nonsense, we should be jumping through hoops but I would be devastated if that was us.

"Maybe Roy is right, maybe we all need to get together. The decisions are ruining the spectacle. We have to get together as managers and say this must stop.

"If our goalkeeper didn't play as well [in the] first half they would have been out of sight. Second half, we were better and posed a bit of a threat.

"Our goalkeeper has got us a point and a decision that went our way."