Brighton seal Webster signing for reported club-record £20m

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Adam Webster from Bristol City for a reported club-record £20m fee.

Webster put pen to paper on a four-year contract in a move that could pave the way for Lewis Dunk to replace Manchester United-bound Harry Maguire at Leicester City.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who was playing for Portsmouth in League Two just three years ago, is looking forward to testing himself in the Premier League.

"It's been a bit of a drawn-out process, but I'm absolutely delighted to finally get it over the line. This move is a dream come true for me and my family, so I can't wait to get started," said Webster in a statement.

"After speaking with the manager [Graham Potter], my heart was set on coming here. I grew up nearby in Chichester, so to be closer to home is an added bonus for me.

"He [Potter] was in charge of a very good Swansea City side last season, which played a lot of football. That's something which will suit my game here, and I can't wait to work with him."

Potter added: "Adam is a player the club has been aware of for some time, and someone we came up against last season at Swansea City.

"He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball, fits the profile of the type of player we want to bring to the club, and he was very keen to join us.

"He is still relatively young, but has good experience from the number of games he has played. Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options."