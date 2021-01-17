Brighton fend off Lamptey interest with new contract to 2025

Tariq Lamptey has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old full-back agreed a new deal with the Premier League club that will run until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Lamptey has become a mainstay of Graham Potter's side since joining from Chelsea last January, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

The England youth international has recently been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

"We are delighted to see Tariq commit his long-term future here," Brighton boss Potter said via the club's website.

"We knew his potential when we signed him a year ago, and hoped he would have a really positive impact on the club, and that has proved to be the case with his performances since June.

"He has been the model professional, he works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and is a team player. He fits in with everything we would want from a player, now it's about helping him reach his potential."

Lamptey has made 11 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, although he has missed Brighton's last seven matches including Saturday's 1-0 league win at Leeds United.

An exciting prospect both defensively and going forward, Lamptey has attempted more dribbles (3.75) and made more interceptions (1.9) per 90 minutes than any other Brighton player this season to make at least 10 appearances.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham on November 1.