Brighton 1 Chelsea 1 - Report

Chelsea missed out on the chance to move into second place in the Premier League, dropping points to Brighton in a 1-1 draw, with the Blues now on a four-game winless run in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel.



The Blues made an ideal start to the contest when Moroccan international attacker Hakim Ziyech drilled the ball past keeper Robert Sánchez from long-range.



Brighton, who did have the better of the early exchanges got back just after the hour mark when Adam Webster emphatically put the hosts level, from an Alexis Mac Allister's corner.

Chelsea pushed for all three points, and Romelu Lukaku came close making a brilliant dart in behind to latch onto Antonio Rudiger's lofted through ball but was thwarted by the onrushing Sanchez, with the Blues having to settle for a draw.