Bournemouth suffer Francis setback

The 33-year-old full-back suffered the injury in the 5-0 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"We are devastated to have lost Simon to a serious knee injury," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the club's website.

"It is a huge blow for us to lose our captain and someone who has performed so well and consistently for the team over a long period of time."

Howe added: "There is a long road ahead, but Simon is a model professional who has a positive mindset and is surrounded by good people. I know he will leave no stone unturned in order to get back as soon as possible.

"He will receive the best possible medical care, as well as the love and support of everyone at the club."

Nottingham-born Francis joined the Cherries from London side Charlton in July 2012 and has since made more than 300 appearances for Bournemouth.

Despite their heavy defeat by Spurs, Bournemouth are in 11th place and 14 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone heading into their match away to Manchester United on Sunday.