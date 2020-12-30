'Best league in the world!' - Mourinho aims dig at Premier League as Tottenham-Fulham remains in jeopardy

Jose Mourinho sarcastically labelled the Premier League "the best in the world" as Tottenham awaited news on whether their clash with Fulham will go ahead.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is due to kick off at 18:00 GMT but has been placed in doubt after Fulham returned a number of positive coronavirus tests.

Amid widespread reports the game will not go ahead, Spurs boss Mourinho took to social media four hours ahead of the scheduled start time to air his frustration at the lack of any update from league officials.

"Match at 6pm... We still don't know if we play. Best league in the world," he posted on Instagram.



The Premier League revealed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff on Tuesday - the highest weekly total since the pandemic took hold.

Manchester City's trip to Everton on Monday was called off four hours before kick-off after a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors' camp.

The Toffees were unhappy with the decision and released a statement requesting full disclosure of all the information submitted by City to the Premier League.

It became the second Premier League match to be postponed because of coronavirus after Newcastle United's visit to Aston Villa earlier this month.