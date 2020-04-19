Battle at the Bottom: Who Will Survive?

Joel Richards

The title race may be devoid of any real drama this season, but life at the wrong end of the Premier League table is where the action is at as eight points currently separate the bottom six.

Despite their league position of 15th, it is Albion who should be fearing the worst: Graham Potter’s side are the only team in the top four English divisions yet to win a league game in 2020.

With six draws in their last nine games, it is little wonder why some have tipped Brighton to fall into the drop zone. But if there’s hope for Albion, it’s largely due to the recent collective poor form of West Ham United, Watford and Bournemouth who are all on 27 points respectively.

Since the return of David Moyes, the Hammers have failed to steer clear of trouble with just two wins from nine games. Although recent performances suggested a possible upturn in fortunes, the fear of relegation looms large.

Meanwhile, Watford’s mini-revival under Nigel Pearson appears to have hit the buffers. After four wins from his first six games in charge, Pearson has since overseen just one win in the last seven however that did come in emphatic fashion against runaway leaders Liverpool.

But of the three sides locked on 27 points, it is Bournemouth who currently occupy the third relegation spot courtesy of goal difference. 10 defeats in 12 games over the winter period dragged the Cherries into trouble, and although consecutive home wins over fellow strugglers Brighton and Aston Villa eased fears, three defeats in their last four have once again left Eddie Howe’s side in the mire.

Below them, Villa’s game in hand may yet prove crucial but their wretched form suggests it’s far from certain they’ll take advantage. Conceding goals has been a weak point all season and four consecutive losses have left them two points adrift of safety.

As for Norwich City, in any other season the Canaries may already be further cut adrift than the current six-point deficit they face. But perhaps owing to the wretched form of those above, Daniel Farke’s men maintain an outside chance of survival. But with only two wins in their last 16 games and an inability to hang on to leads costing them dear, all signs suggest Norwich will return to the Championship.

Yet a potential curveball in what happens at the bottom could come with any decision regarding the return of football. One problem that is already evident is Villa’s extra fixture, and should a truncated run-in comprise of two games a week momentum can be quickly lost or form owing to injury and circumstance. Either way should football resume, the Premier League’s basement battle is one not to miss.

