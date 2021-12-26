Arsenal-Wolves Tuesday match postponed due to coronavirus

The Premier League confirms the postponement of Arsenal vs Wolves:

"Following a request from Wolves, the Premier League Board met today and agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Arsenal, due to be played on Tuesday 28 December.

"The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolves do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.

"Earlier this afternoon, Leeds United’s home match against Aston Villa on Tuesday was also called off. The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games."