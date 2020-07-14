Arsenal will be challengers again under Arteta, says Klopp

Arsenal are exciting to watch and likely to become challengers for the Premier League title once more under Mikel Arteta, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's Premier League champions will travel to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday to take on an Arsenal team reeling from a 2-1 defeat to rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

The Gunners are down in ninth in the table and set to finish outside the top four for the fourth consecutive season.

But Klopp has seen enough positive signs from Arsenal since Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December to predict a reversal in their fortunes.

"It looks like Arsenal will be a proper challenger again," Klopp said. "Unfortunately, probably yes [they will challenge us].

"Mikel is part of very exciting new manager generation. Really exciting to watch.

"You can see the ideas, influenced by Pep [Guardiola]. Mikel would have had the same ideas when he was a player. Arsenal are a really exciting squad."

Klopp has reported no fresh injuries for the Arsenal game, so he has the same squad to choose from as the one that drew 1-1 at home to Burnley on Saturday.

James Milner is not likely to be back until the match with Chelsea on July 22.

"When the boys were at home, they did all the necessary stuff and we have to finish this league in a busy schedule," Klopp said with three matches still to play.

"We have to make sure we bring the boys to the best possible shape every three days on the pitch. We have a very difficult schedule to finish the season.

"We had one of our better performances against Burnley. I was happy but we didn't score the goals. We have to show the attitude and desire again.

"It is a proper fight for the Champions League so playing Chelsea will be interesting. Newcastle [United] will be intense, too. I ask for consistency – performances at the highest level."