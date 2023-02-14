Arsenal vs Man City - Preview

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with beIN SPORTS



League leaders Arsenal welcome second-placed Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium in what will be a pivotal contest in the Premier League title race. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusively with beIN SPORTS.

It’s safe to say that Arsenal has had a bit of a wobble in the last two weeks. After setting the pace in the first half of the Premier League season, Mikel Arteta’s side fell to defeat at Everton and was held to draw by Brentford in somewhat controversial circumstances. Those results have opened the door for Man City, who could now overtake the Gunners at the top of the table with a victory on Wednesday evening.



Arsenal fans are understandably angered by the mistake by VAR official Lee Mason and his failure to properly check for offside in the equaliser for Brentford. That said, Mikel Arteta will now hope to turn the injustice will push his side further in the title race as he explained in his pre-match press conference. "That certainly has made our players, staff and fans even stronger and with more desire to pass this hurdle that they put on us,"





After a poor run of results, Arsenal fans may feel a little concerned that their undefeated run in the league may come to an end against the reigning Premier League champions. Indeed the Gunners have failed to win each of their last 13 Premier League meetings with the Citizens and have lost all of their last 10 – their longest losing run against an opponent in their top-flight history.



In team news, the game comes too early for Man City striker Gabriel Jesus who is still recovering from a knee injury. Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are all out with long-term injuries. Arteta may opt to start January by signing Leandro Trossard ahead of Gabriel Martinelli who has looked slightly off the pace in recent weeks.

Arsenal Predicted Team



Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel- beIN SPORTS 1 EN



On Air – 22:00

Kick- Off – 22:30

Stadium – Emirates Stadium

Manchester City heads to Emirates knowing that a victory will push them back into top-spot. The reigning champions have also had an eventful few weeks off the pitch after being handed over 100 charges of financial irregularities by the Premier League. As expected Pep Guardiola has used this to fire up the whole club and for now, it seems to have worked as fans booed the Premier League anthem and singing songs in support of the club's owners and manager during a routine 3-1 win over Aston Villa.



City ran out 1-0 winners the last time the sides met in the FA Cup, and although it was with a much changed side Pep will be confident of getting a result. Crucially for City the vast majority of the squad have been in this position of fighting for a Premier League title. Something that this young Arsenal side does not really possess. Expect Pep and City to use every trick in the book to get the result on Wednesday evening.



As for team news, leading scoring Erling Haaland picked up a big knock in the first half against Villa but is expected to start. The trio of Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake will all be hoping to force their way back into the side after beginning as substitutes last time out.



Man City predicted team



Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Arsenal and Man City square off in a top of the table encounter. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS.