Arsenal midfielder Elneny joins Besiktas on season-long loan

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has joined Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan deal.

The Egypt international has not played a competitive match for the Gunners this season and made just eight Premier League appearances in the previous campaign.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery strengthened his midfield options with the signing of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid in July, so has allowed Elneny to move to the Turkish Super Lig to get more game time.

Elneny was signed by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger from Swiss side Basel in January 2016.

The 27-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Gunners in March 2018, with that deal reportedly running to 2022.