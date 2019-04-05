Arsenal face nervy wait on Ramsey, Koscielny and Xhaka

Arsenal are to assess the fitness of Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka ahead of this weekend's Premier League meeting with Everton.

The Gunners were without Xhaka and captain Koscielny in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United - a result that stretched their unbeaten league run to six and lifted them into the top four.

Xhaka is nursing a groin injury sustained on international duty with Switzerland, while Koscielny is another who has not featured since the Europa League win over Rennes on March 14 because of a foot complaint.

Arsenal also face a nervy wait on Ramsey, who limped off the field 67 minutes into the Newcastle match with a groin injury of his own, having earlier opened the scoring.

Unai Emery will hope for a boost on the trio ahead of Sunday's trip to Goodison Park for an Arsenal side already without the suspended Lucas Torreira as a result of his red card against Tottenham last month.

Long-term absentees Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding (both knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) are unlikely to feature again this season, though the latter is back in training.

Emery's men, victorious in just one of their last eight league games on the road, face a run of seven games in 22 days before the end of April.