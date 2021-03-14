Arsenal drop Aubameyang for north London derby for disciplinary reasons, Kane and Bale start for Spurs

Arsenal dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the north London derby on Sunday due to disciplinary reasons.

The Gunners made three changes to the side that started the 3-1 Europa League win at Olympiacos on Thursday, with Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette in for Hector Bellerin, Willian and captain Aubameyang.

Manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "He was going to start the game. We had a disciplinary issue. We have drawn the line and we move on. He is on the bench.

"We keep [the nature of the issue] internally. We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it.

"It's a decision made after evaluating everything, who Auba is and what he's done and that's it.

"We've got other players and we've changed the team recently quite a lot. There are lots of players who are willing to play and deserve the chance. I'm comfortable with that."

Jose Mourinho made six alterations to the Tottenham side that beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0, although Harry Kane, who scored both goals in that game, was passed fit to start after some concerns over an injury.

Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale all came into the line-up.

Arsenal went into the contest at Emirates Stadium on a five-game winless run against their local rivals.

Spurs, who were bidding to go six derbies in a row without defeat for the first time, were also seeking a third league win in succession over Mikel Arteta's side for the first time since October 1974. That would secure a first Premier League double over their neighbours since 1992-93.