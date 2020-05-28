Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick retires

Chips Keswick has retired after seven years as Arsenal's chairman, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Keswick, who turned 80 in February, has been on the Gunners' board since 2005, the year before the club's home, Emirates Stadium, opened.

He was appointed chairman in 2013 and his departure leaves majority owner Stan Kroenke, his son Josh Kroenke, Philip Harris and Ken Friar as the four members on the board.

"It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club," Keswick said in a statement on the club's official website.

"Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future.

"I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing.

"The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team.

"I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible."