Alisson out for next few weeks, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp hopes Alisson's relatively unblemished injury history will help him to make a speedy recovery from his calf problem.

Liverpool will be without Alisson for the "next few weeks" but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Brazil goalkeeper will be a quick healer.

Alisson suffered a calf injury while taking a goal kick during last Friday's opening 4-1 Premier League win over Norwich City.

It means close-season recruit Adrian will be between the posts when Liverpool contest the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Although Klopp was unable to give a specific return date for Alisson, he suggested reports of a six-week absence could be wide of the mark.

"[It's] Not too cool. It's a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I don't want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back, but it will not be tomorrow for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple [of] weeks for sure, and we have to see. 

"I saw already [people saying] six weeks and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career, so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now. But he is not in for the next few weeks."

