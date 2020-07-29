Alisson loving life at Liverpool: This club treats you as family

Goalkeeper Alisson has revealed how he feels part of the Liverpool family thanks to the club's efforts to help him settle into life on Merseyside.

The Brazil international has enjoyed two hugely successful seasons with Jurgen Klopp's Reds since his arrival from Roma in July 2018.

After lifting the Champions League trophy at the end of his debut campaign, he helped Liverpool end a 30-year wait for a league title this year, albeit injuries and a suspension restricted him to 29 top-flight appearances.

The 27-year-old cost what was then a world-record fee for a keeper - Chelsea surpassing it soon after for Kepa Arrizabalaga - but has proved his value to the newly crowned Premier League champions since.

It is not just on the pitch where Alisson feels right at home, though.

"At this moment it means everything," he told the club's website as part of their 'Champions' series.

"The biggest part of my achievements in football I achieved for this club, through this club, individual and my team-mates, so it means a lot to me and my family.

"Since we arrived here we could feel that it's a different club, a club who treats you as a family and can give you all the support that you need to play football, to stay focused on playing football.

"So, we are comfortable here. We love being here. We also love the warmth that we receive from the supporters, they are part of this family as well."

Alisson's primary objective is obviously to keep the ball out of the net, yet he did manage to help Liverpool in attack when registering an assist in the league.

It was his quick clearance that set free Mohamed Salah for the second goal in the closing moments of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester United in January. The first team-mate to celebrate with the scorer? The keeper who had set him up, of course.

"That was a big moment. For my whole life everybody will remember that goal, that assist," Alisson said, before going on to discuss his knee-sliding celebrations as he raced to join Salah.

"I think the run, they remember more about the run! That is something that I never did before. I always like to celebrate with myself.

"I try to stay focused on the game and I know that was the last minute of the game. Then the game was closed with that goal.

"I just felt from inside and I couldn't hold myself any longer and then I just ran to celebrate together."