Aguero unhurt in minor car crash en route to Manchester City training

Sergio Aguero was unhurt after being involved in a minor car crash on his way to Manchester City training on Wednesday, Omnisport understands.

Aguero, 31, did not need medical attention and was able to train as normal ahead of facing Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

He posted a photo on his Instagram account showing the damage sustained to his Range Rover in the incident.

The Argentinian striker's image shows the driver's side front wheel almost horizontal, while the wheel arch and front bumper sustained significant damage.

Aguero accompanied the image with a caption reading: "What a great morning".

Aguero was not involved for Argentina in the international break but has scored eight Premier League goals so far this season, matching Tammy Abraham for the most in the division.