​Premier League fixtures: Liverpool start title defence against promoted Leeds

Liverpool will begin the defence of their Premier League title with a match against newly promoted Leeds United at Anfield.

The Reds spectacularly stormed to their first top-flight crown since 1990 last season, while Leeds secured their return to the highest level under Marcelo Bielsa after 16 years away.

Liverpool v Leeds on the opening day was one of the standout initial fixtures confirmed for the 2020-21 campaign, which begins on September 12.

Thursday's fixture announcement also saw another promoted side, Fulham, listed to host FA Cup winners Arsenal in a London derby to begin the campaign.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will play at home to Everton, while West Brom mark their Premier League return with a difficult home match against Leicester City.

Chelsea start with an away game against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14, which is the same day as Wolves travel to play Sheffield United.

West Ham are due to face Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will meet Southampton.

Manchester United are due to start away to Burnley and Manchester City are at home to Aston Villa, but those games will be moved to a later date due to the sides managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola recently being involved in European competition.

After they have negotiated their first games, a huge contest on the second matchday will see Chelsea host champions Liverpool on September 19.



Opening weekend Premier League fixtures:



Burnley v Manchester United (Sep 12) *

Crystal Palace v Southampton (Sep 12)

Fulham v Arsenal (Sep 12)

Liverpool v Leeds United (Sep 12)

Manchester City v Aston Villa (Sep 12) *

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (Sep 12)

West Brom v Leicester City (Sep 12)

West Ham v Newcastle (Sep 12)

Brighton v Chelsea (Sep 14)

Sheffield United v Wolves (Sep 14)

* Matches will be moved to a later date.