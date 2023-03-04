Highlights: Stupaczuk and Di Nenno stage impressive turnaround March 4, 2023 19:04 5:14 min Highlights from Stupaczuk and Di Nenno's victory over Tapia and Coello. Padel Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel -Latest Videos 5:14 min Highlights: Stupaczuk, Di Nenno win in three sets 2:54 min Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds 5:48 min Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth 3:22 min Highlights: Man City 2-0 Newcastle 4:12 min Reus and Can send Dortmund three points clear 5:50 min Highlights: Marseille 2 (6) - (7) 2 FC Annecy 4:33 min Galan and Lebron defeat Windahl and Marmolejo 4:28 min Highlights: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham 3:25 min Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves 4:41 min Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Everton