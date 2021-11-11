beIN SPORTS Acquires Ooredoo World Padel Championship Rights

beIN SPORTS has acquired the exclusive rights to the long-awaited Qatar Ooredoo World Padel Championship across 37 territories spanning the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Asia-Pacific and North America.



Viewers across four continents will be able to watch the world’s top talent go head-to-head exclusively on beIN, as it prepares to broadcast every Center Court set - including the semi-final and final - from Monday 15th to Saturday 20th November 2021.

beIN has also been appointed the global sales partner for the World Padel Championship, responsible for selling the rights in markets outside of beIN’s own network. beIN now fulfils the role of global sales partner for each of the World Padel Championship, France’s Ligue 1 and the Turkish Süper Lig.

This inaugural Qatar edition of the increasingly popular sport is the first time the Qatar Ooredoo World Padel Championship will be held in the Middle East, and the Asian continent as a whole, which is seen as a key step in the development of Padel. Organised by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation - this year’s Championship will see 320 players from 16 nations battle it out at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Qatar.

Throughout the week, the round-robin sets - a format in which all contestants will oppose each other in turn - will be available on beIN SPORTS with expert commentary in Arabic, English, Spanish and French.

As the tournament progresses, the global network will host a dedicated Arabic and English studio for the semi-finals (19 Nov) and finals (20 Nov). beIN’s semi-finals coverage will commence at 13:30 MECCA for the Women’s Draw, airing the first serve at 14:00 MECCA with the next two matches directly following. The Men’s Draw semi-finals will start at 18:00 MECCA, with the jam-packed day of sports concluding around 22:00 MECCA. The coveted grand finals will then follow the same format, with the three Women’s Draw finals first at 13:30 MECCA (set starting at 14:00 MECCA) with the awards ceremony following, and the Men’s Draw at 18:00 MECCA.

Commenting on the broadcasting of the Ooredoo World Padel Championship, Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, noted: "beIN’s acquisition of the Qatar Ooredoo World Padel Championship further demonstrates the unparalleled breadth of our sports portfolio, supported by our best-in-class analysis and programming. We are delighted to bring the power of padel to our audiences across four continents, right here from our beIN MENA headquarters in Qatar, and to grow global interest in this thriving sport. This is also yet another international sport tournament hosted by Qatar, as the country gears up to stage the biggest tournament in the world - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”.