News Summary By beIN SPORTS November 5, 2019 16:00 24:09 min Summaries -Latest Videos 24:09 min News Summary 3:19 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 11 0:25 min ten Hag confirms Ajax stay amid Bayern rumours 1:49 min Game Recap: Rockets 107, Grizzlies 100 1:17 min Valverde aware of responsibility when Barcelona lo 0:59 min Favre aware of threats Inter pose 0:13 min Ancelotti stands by Balotelli amidst racist abuse 0:53 min Conte stresses importance of Dortmund fixture 1:47 min Game Recap: Nets 135, Pelicans 125 0:56 min Hoeness insists Bayern have 'no dirty laundry