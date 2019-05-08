Football
News Summary
May 8, 2019 18:08
23:46 min
Other Sports
News Summary
-
Latest Videos
0:50 min
UEFA Champions League - Ajax 2-2 Tottenham - Live
4:59 min
Capitals down Sunrisers
23:46 min
News Summary
0:44 min
Sarri wants to stay at Chelsea
0:25 min
Has Mourinho decided his future club?
0:30 min
Chelsea's transfer ban upheld by FIFA
1:15 min
Barca gave the ball away too cheaply - Valverde
1:12 min
Liverpool's miracle win over Barca !
1:12 min
Barca players must take responsibility for defeat!
0:28 min
We feel we can beat anyone - Van Dijk
