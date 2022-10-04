"The deserts and mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for winter sports," the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement on the decision made during its general assembly meeting in Phnom Penh.
Saudi Arabia to host Asian Winter Games in NEOM megacity
