Qatar Airways launch star studded safety video

Qatar Airways has turned the pre-match team-talk into an entertaining safety video that will be shown on board flights before the end of the year. Featuring football legends past and present, the humorous video delivers important safety information with the help of personalities from the airline’s ongoing partnerships with AS Roma, FC Bayern Munich and FIFA.



The film stars Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, FC Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and AS Roma legend Cafu, who are led through the in-flight safety routine.



This is a locker room like never before in which Lewandowski demonstrates how to use a life jacket, where Cafu helps a younger version of himself attach an oxygen mask and where Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr makes a special appearance to guide Qsuite passengers.