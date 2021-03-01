Discover more about our new promotional offers and the terms and conditions that apply

- Free 4K Box, Free Installation
Subscribe to ULTIMATE package before April 30th and get a free 4K Media Server and free installation. T&Cs apply.
Terms and Conditions:
•Offer is valid until April 30th 2021.
•Offer applicable to a 12-month payment plan.
•Offer is available in selected counties
•Prices may change subject to offer availability.
- Free Box, Free home delivery
Subscribe to PREMIUM package before April 30th and get a free PVR Plus box and free delivery. T&Cs apply.
Terms and Conditions:
•Offer is valid until April 30th 2021.
•Offer applicable to a 12-month payment plan.
•Offer is available in selected counties
•Prices may change subject to offer availability.
- Summer Early Bird Offer – EURO & COPA
Subscribe before April 30th to our summer early bird offer to watch UEFA EURO 2020 and COPA AMERICA 2021 and get 3-month complimentary access to ULTIMATE package. T&Cs apply.
Terms and Conditions:
•Offer is valid until April 30th 2021.
•Offer grants access to beIN SPORTS MAX 1, beIN SPORTS MAX 2, beIN SPORTS MAX 3, beIN SPORTS MAX 4 beIN SPORTS MAX 5 and beIN SPORTS MAX 6 during the period from June 11th, 2021 to July 11th, 2021.
•Offer grants access to ULTIMATE package for 3 months, starting from subscription day,
•Prices may change subject to offer availability.
For more information, click here
- Summer Early Bird Offer – EURO, COPA and AFCON
Subscribe before April 30th to our summer early bird offer to watch UEFA EURO 2020, COPA AMERICA 2021 and AFCON 2022 and save 4-months on your ULTIMATE package subscription. T&Cs apply.
Terms and Conditions:
•Offer is valid until April 30th 2021.
•Offer grants a saving of 4-months subscription upon upfront payment of 8 months to ULTIMATE package.
•Prices may change subject to offer availability.
- Summer Early Bird Offer – EURO, COPA, AFCON and World CUP
Subscribe before April 30th to our summer early bird offer to watch UEFA EURO 2020, COPA AMERICA 2021, AFCON 2022 and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and save 6-months on your ULTIMATE package subscription. T&Cs apply.
Terms and Conditions:
•Offer is valid until April 30th 2021.
•Offer grants a saving of 6-months subscription to ULTIMATE package upon upfront payment of 18 months.
•Prices may change subject to offer availability.
- Summer Early Bird Offer – EURO
Subscribe before April 30th to our summer early bird offer to watch Euro 2020 and get complimentary access to COPA AMERICA 2021.
Terms and Conditions:
•Offer is valid until April 30th 2021.
•Offer grants access for beIN subscribers to beIN SPORTS MAX 1, beIN SPORTS MAX 2, beIN SPORTS MAX 3, beIN SPORTS MAX 4 beIN SPORTS MAX 5 and beIN SPORTS MAX 6 during the period from June 11th, 2021 to July 11th, 2021.
•Prices may change subject to offer availability.