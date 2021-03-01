Discover more about our new promotional offers and the terms and conditions that apply

Subscribe to ULTIMATE package before April 30th and get a free 4K Media Server and free installation. T&Cs apply.

Terms and Conditions:

• Offer is valid until April 30 th 2021.

• Offer applicable to a 12-month payment plan.

• Offer is available in selected counties

• Prices may change subject to offer availability.

Subscribe to PREMIUM package before April 30th and get a free PVR Plus box and free delivery. T&Cs apply.

• Offer is valid until April 30 th 2021.

• Offer applicable to a 12-month payment plan.

• Offer is available in selected counties

• Prices may change subject to offer availability.

Summer Early Bird Offer – EURO & COPA

Subscribe before April 30th to our summer early bird offer to watch UEFA EURO 2020 and COPA AMERICA 2021 and get 3-month complimentary access to ULTIMATE package. T&Cs apply.

• Offer is valid until April 30 th 2021.

• Offer grants access to beIN SPORTS MAX 1, beIN SPORTS MAX 2, beIN SPORTS MAX 3, beIN SPORTS MAX 4 beIN SPORTS MAX 5 and beIN SPORTS MAX 6 during the period from June 11 th , 2021 to July 11 th , 2021.

• Offer grants access to ULTIMATE package for 3 months, starting from subscription day,

• Prices may change subject to offer availability.