Coronavirus: Second Avalanche player, two commentators test positive for COVID-19

A second Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the fourth known positive test among NHL players.

The player, like the three previous cases, remains unidentified. They are in self-isolation, and all those who recently had close contact with him have been notified.

A first Colorado player who tested positive remained isolated for 14 days and made a full recovery before the team announced his illness earlier this week – the team have confirmed no other players or personnel have shown any symptoms so far.

The NHL, under the advisement of medical personnel, has discouraged mass testing of players who have not shown symptoms.

It was also revealed by the league on Friday that two team announcers also tested positive for COVID-19: the Ottawa Senators' Gord Wilson and the St. Louis Blues’ John Kelly.

Two members of the Senators were the first NHL players to test positive for the virus, with the team having played a three-game road trip in San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim before the league suspended play on March 12.

Wilson was on the team flight back from California and has been in isolation since March 18 but just received his positive test on Friday.

Kelly has been quarantined for 14 since his positive test but is now "feeling strong and symptom-free," according to a team release.

Players and other employees are to stay away from team facilities at least until April 7.