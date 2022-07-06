CANAL+ TO BROADCAST PREMIER PADEL TO MORE THAN 60 GLOBAL TERRITORIES

CANAL+ has become the latest broadcaster to commit to Premier Padel after the Vivendi owned broadcaster agreed a deal to showcase padel’s leading Tour to more than 60 global territories including France.

CANAL+ has agreed a multi-year deal and will begin its Premier Padel coverage with July’s Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Major taking place at the iconic Stade Roland-Garros. The tournament gets underway on July 11th, concluding on the 17th.

This news further highlights the growing global popularity of the sport since the launch of Premier Padel, the official global padel tour – governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

