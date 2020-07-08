Australian snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin dies aged 32

Australia's two-time world-champion snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin has died, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed.

Pullin, 32, was spearfishing on Queensland's Gold Coast on Wednesday when he lost consciousness, local media reports.

A two-time snowboarding world champion, Pullin also represented his country at three Winter Olympics, first as the team's 'Chef de Mission' at Vancouver 2010, before also competing in Sochi (2014) and PyeongChang (2018).

Pullin carried Australia's flag during the opening ceremony of the Games in Sochi.

Following his death, AOC vice president Ian Chesterman paid tribute to Pullin, who is more widely known in Australia by his nickname, 'Chumpy'.

Chesterman said: "This is an incredibly sad day for us all. Chumpy was a champion bloke as well as being a champion athlete. He had great charisma that allowed him to be a natural leader.

"He was always prepared to give his time to build winter sport in this country because he was so passionate about what he did. His enthusiasm was infectious and his impact on Olympic sport can't be overstated.

"Chumpy will be greatly missed, not just within our winter sports family but by the so many people he impacted on both here and overseas.

"This is a desperately sad time for his family, his friends, team-mates and all in winter sports. We are all devastated and our heartfelt sympathies go to his loved ones."