Anzhelika Sidorova won the women's pole vault world title at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Sunday.

The 28-year-old -- competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete due to the IAAF ban on Russia over the doping scandal -- won with a vault of 4.95 metres.

America's Sandi Morris added to her growing collection of silver medals -- she was second in the 2017 world championships and at the 2016 Olympics -- with a vault of 4.90m. Greece's Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi filled third spot also having gone over at 4.85m.

